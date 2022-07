WASHINGTON (AP) — This story was first published on July 25, 2022. It was updated on July 26, 2022 to correct attribution for a comment questioning a conflict of interest claim. The comment was made by the judge, Col. Lanny Acosta, Jr., not a defense attorney, Navy Capt. Brian Mizer.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.