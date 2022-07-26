Croatia opens Adriatic coast bridge, linking divided region

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia has opened a long-awaited bridge connecting two parts of the country’s Adriatic Sea coastline while bypassing a small sliver of Bosnia’s territory. Top officials and guests gathered Tuesday evening for a formal opening ceremony that included a flyover by military jets, speeches, performances and fireworks. Earlier, many Croats braved summer heat to be among the first to cross the Peljesac bridge on foot as it opened for pedestrians ahead of the evening ceremony. Co-funded by the European Union and built by a Chinese company, the elegant, cable-stayed bridge with six pylons is a rare venture of its kind.

