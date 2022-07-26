At UN, Iraq and Turkey escalate dispute over deadly attack

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A dispute between Iraq and Turkey over a recent deadly attack in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region escalated at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council. Iraq’s foreign minister demanded the withdrawal of all Turkish forces from his country and Turkey’s deputy ambassador said his government will keep pursing fighters it considers terrorists who take refuge in Iraq. The Iraqi government sought Tuesday’s meeting after the July 20 attack that killed nine Iraqi tourists and injured 33 other people. Iraq blames Turkey’s army. Turkey blames fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara and the West .

