Aronofsky, Iñarritu films set for Venice Film Festival

Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” the Marilyn Monroe drama “Blonde,” Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” and Luca Guadigino’s “Bones and All,” with Timothée Chalamet, will all have their world premieres in competition at the Venice International Film Festival this fall. Festival director Alberto Barbera unveiled the starry lineup Tuesday morning, which includes the out-of-compeition debut of Olivia Wilde’s mid-century mindbender “Don’t Worry Darling” with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. The festival, which runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 10, is just the first of many fall film festivals that will help narrow the playing field for the awards season to come.

