5 killed, 50 injured in anti-UN protests in Congo’s east

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s government says that at least five people have been killed and about 50 others injured on the second day of demonstrations in the eastern city of Goma against the United Nations mission in the country. Demonstrators on Monday had set fires and forced entry into the U.N. mission offices in Goma, accusing the peacekeeping forces of failing to protect civilians amid rising violence in Congo’s eastern region. They are calling for the U.N. forces, present in Congo for years, to leave. Protesters blamed shots fired by the peacekeepers for the deaths. But a government spokesman said the security forces and peacekeepers had fired warning shots to disperse the demonstrators and prevent any attack on the U.N. base.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.