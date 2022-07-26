2 cops face sentencing for violating George Floyd’s rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The last two former Minneapolis police officers who have yet to be sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to learn their penalties Wednesday. Federal prosecutors have requested that the judge sentence J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao to less time than Derek Chauvin but more than Thomas lane. Chauvin got 21 years, while Lane who got 2 1/2. The defense got a victory last week when the judge issued a ruling that will result in a substantially lower sentence than the men might have otherwise faced. Once their sentences are known, it could renew discussions of a plea deal in state court, where the men are charged with aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.