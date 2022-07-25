UN: Libya is `highly volatile’ and elections are needed soon

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official says Libya is mired in a constitutional and political stalemate that has sparked increasing clashes, a dire economic situation and demonstrations across the country by frustrated citizens. Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the overall situation in Libya remains “highly volatile,” with a tense security situation, “deeply disturbing” shows of force and sporadic violence by militias engaged in political maneuvering. She also cited a dispute over leadership of the National Oil Corporation and serious human rights concerns.

