South Carolina man among 2 Americans killed in Ukraine

A South Carolina man serving as a medic in the Ukrainian military has been identified by his commanding officer as one of two Americans killed in action last week. Luke Lucyszyn died on July 18 in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after he was knocked unconscious by an artillery strike and fatally shot by a tank, their commander, Ruslan Miroshnichenko, wrote on Facebook. The State Department confirmed the deaths of two Americans in Ukraine on Friday but did not release their names or further details. Family and friends have confirmed reports that the 31-year old Myrtle Beach resident Lucyszyn was one of the men who died.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

