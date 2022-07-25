Skip to Content
cnn-national
By
Published 10:05 am

Sixth defendant in Central Park jogger case to be exonerated

<i>Clarence Davis/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images</i><br/>Steven Lopez
NY Daily News via Getty Images
Clarence Davis/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images
Steven Lopez

By Mark Morales, CNN

A sixth man who was a co-defendant of the Central Park Five — a group of teens who were convicted of beating and raping a woman in the famed New York City landmark — is having his conviction overturned on Monday, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The other five teens convicted in the 1989 attack had previously been exonerated. Steven Lopez, who was 15 years old at the time, was among the teens arrested in connection with the brutal attack.

Lopez was indicted for both the rape and the robbery of a man jogging through the park but accepted a deal where he pleaded guilty only to the robbery, according to a law enforcement official.

Lopez spent more than three years in prison, the official said.

This is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s first exoneration since taking the helm in January, according to a spokesperson for the DA.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-national
cnn
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content