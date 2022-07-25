Russian opposition figure detained after returning to Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian authorities have briefly detained a liberal politician who recently returned to Moscow from abroad, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent amid Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Leonid Gozman was detained Monday on charges of breaching the law that requires Russian citizens to notify authorities about a foreign citizenship or a residency permit. Gozman, a vocal critic of the Kremlin’s campaign in Ukraine, left Russia when it started but returned in June. Gozman notified the authorities about his Israeli citizenship but they claimed that he failed to do so within required time. His lawyer said that Gozman was released from police custody later Monday, but the criminal case against him is still pending.

