Rugby league players refuse to play NRL game in pride jersey

SYDNEY (AP) — Seven Manly Sea Eagles players have withdrawn from a National Rugby League match in Australia because they’re unwilling to wear an inclusion jersey. The jersey has rainbow stripes and a rainbow collar to support LGBTQ inclusion in sports. The club plans to use it for a game against Sydney Roosters on Thursday. Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler says the seven players have advised club officials that wearing the so-called pride jersey conflicts with their cultural and religious beliefs. Hasler says he accepted the players’ decision and apologized for the club’s lack of consultation in advance. Former Manly forward Ian Roberts in the 1990s was the first high-profile rugby league player to come out as gay.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.