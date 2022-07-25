Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card going up for auction

NEW YORK (AP) — A mint condition 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card could break records when it goes up for auction next month. The auction house estimates it could exceed $10 million. The card’s current owner is a New Jersey waste management entrepreneur who bought the rare card for $50,000 in 1991 at a New York City card show. The record for a baseball card is $6.6 million, which was for a 1909 Honus Wagner card that was sold at auction a year ago. Another Mantle card from 1952 went for $5.2 million last year. The two-day auction starts Aug. 27.

