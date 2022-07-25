Newgarden out of hospital, Ferrucci on standby for IndyCar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden has been released from a Des Moines hospital and returned to his Tennessee home, where he will wait for an evaluation to determine if he can race this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Team Penske named Santino Ferrucci as its standby driver in case Newgarden is not medically cleared to compete on the road course at Indianapolis. Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot Sunday at Iowa Speedway following a late crash in a race he had dominated. He was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital and held overnight for observation.

