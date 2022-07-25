New group of 2,000 migrants sets off in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A new group of about 2,000 migrants has set out walking in southern Mexico with the goal of reaching the United States. The group started out Monday from the southern border city of Tapachula, where thousands of migrants are stranded and frustrated by slow paperwork at overcrowded Mexican immigration offices. In recent months, most marches by migrants have dissolved after Mexican officials handed out temporary residence permits. Those permits allow the migrants, mostly Venezuelans and Central Americans, to stay on Mexican territory for up 30 days. Migrants say the process of applying for asylum takes too long and they can’t provide for themselves in Tapachula because jobs are scarce.

