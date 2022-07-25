Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara to close to public at end of August

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB), the first museum in the city that was dedicated to contemporary art, announced that it will close to the public at the end of August because it has been unable to reach the fundraising goals needed to maintain operations.

“Through the great work that the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara has done to invite and highlight artists whose work has given context to our hurts, our joys, our desires, and our fears, we have always strived to break barriers in order to present a multitude of realities and experiences,” said Laura Macker Johnston, MCASB Board President.

"The organization has faced financial strain for many years now. Additionally, we recognize that we are one of so many arts institutions and nonprofits that, as a result of the pandemic, are in this insurmountable position."

Johnston added that it is the board's intention to "act responsibly" at the time and honor the institution's legacy by closing the museum's doors to the public on Aug. 28.

However, MCASB has been in conversations with community partners to evaluate the feasibility of preserving some of its programs, such as the Emerging Leaders in the Arts and Teen arts Collective programs.

To stay up-to-date on the museum's upcoming changes, click here.