Mississippi drops attorney investigating welfare abuse

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi state agency has dropped its attorney investigating millions in misspent welfare dollars. The state Department of Human Services will find a new lawyer to replace former federal prosecutor Brad Pigott. The agency hired Pigott roughly a year ago to help recoup $77 million in misspent welfare funding identified by the state auditor. Mississippi Today first reported the agency was dropped Pigott from the case days after filing a subpoena seeking records from the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation regarding welfare funds it received to build a volleyball stadium. Records sought include communications between the foundation and former Gov. Phil Bryant.

