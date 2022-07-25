Missing Montana climbers found dead in Glacier National Park
WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Officials say a helicopter search crew looking for two missing Montana climbers in Glacier National Park has spotted their bodies. Park officials say the bodies were located Monday and plans were being made to recover them and the men’s belongings. The two 67-year-old men set out to Climb Dusty Star Mountain in the center of the park on Thursday and planned to hike out last Friday. They were reported missing on Sunday and park rangers located their vehicle at the trailhead. Their identities have not been disclosed .