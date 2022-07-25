Skip to Content
Man dies, woman hurt after falling down California waterfall

FOREST FALLS, Calif. (AP) — A man died and a woman was injured when the pair tumbled down a waterfall in Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains, authorities said.

Rescue crews responding Sunday afternoon found the woman performing CPR on the man at Big Falls near the community of Forest Falls, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The man, a 43-year-old resident of Hemet, died at the scene, the department said. The 43-year-old woman from Riverside was airlifted to a hospital, officials said. Their names were not immediately available.

Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles (128 km) east of Los Angeles.

In May a 33-year-old man died after being found unresponsive at the base of Big Falls, the Southern California News Group reported.

The Associated Press

