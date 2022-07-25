Indonesia’s Widodo to talk investment, G-20 with China’s Xi

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese investment and trade and possibly an invitation to the Group of 20 summit in Bali this fall are on the table in talks between visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Widodo arrived in Beijing on Monday night on the first stop of a trip that will also take him to Japan and South Korea later this week. The two sides were expected to discuss Chinese investment in infrastructure and natural resources, including a delayed project to build a high-speed rail line from the Indonesian capital Jakarta to the city of Bandung. Xi has not left China during the COVID-19 pandemic but may do so for the G-20 summit in mid-November.

