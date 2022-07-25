Hope Solo pleads guilty to DWI, gets 30-day sentence, fine

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo pleaded guilty Monday to driving while impaired, almost four months after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside. Solo also was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer in connection with the March 31 incident. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that her attorney said the remaining two charges were voluntarily dismissed. A judge gave Solo a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days. She was given 30 days credit for time she spent at an in-patient rehabilitation facility.

