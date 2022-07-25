France’s Macron heads to Africa for three-nation trip

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau. The four-day visit is the French leader’s first diplomatic trip outside of Europe since winning his new mandate, showing how Africa is high on the list of priorities for the former African colonial power. On the agenda will be common challenges such as the fight against terrorism and combating climate change. But Macron will also discuss the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, such as ballooning inflation and the cost of living and a likely food crisis due to halts on Ukraine’s key food exports.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.