EU struggles with how to cut off reliance on Russian gas

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations are struggling to find common ground on how to wean the bloc off its reliance on Russian natural gas. They seek to appease wary consumers at home while upholding unity as Moscow turns down the tap. On the eve of an emergency meeting to discuss plans to cut gas use by 15% over the coming months, envoys on Monday were still brokering a possible compromise that should keep all 27 nations in line. The bloc is bracing for a possible full Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies that could add a big chill to the upcoming winter.

