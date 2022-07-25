Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” according to a new note from his doctor released Monday. Although he has some nasal congestion and hoarseness, his vital signs remain “absolutely normal,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness from COVID-19, and he plans to continue isolating in the White House residence. Biden has held no public events since Friday, when he held another virtual meeting with economic advisers. Later Monday, he is scheduled to deliver virtual remarks to Black law enforcement executives and in virtual meeting with business executives and labor leaders.

