Police report shootings of homeless people near Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police have reported multiple shootings of homeless people in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect is in custody. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley. One reported shooting was in neighboring Langley Township. Police Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said she had no immediate details on the victims’ conditions. Mounties issued a cellphone alert about 6:30 a.m., telling people to avoid the area.

