4 kids, 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. It says emergency responders received a call at around 2 a.m. that there was a fire and that people were still inside the home. One child was able to escape. Detectives are investigating the cause of the blaze. The sheriff’s office did not release names or ages of the victims.

