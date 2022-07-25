3 others charged in Hawaii affordable housing scheme

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. authorities say two Hawaii attorneys and a businessman helped an ex-county official with a nearly $11-million affordable housing scheme. Alan Rudo was a Housing and Community Development Specialist on the Big Island. He pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Big Island attorneys Paul Joseph Sulla, Jr. and Gary Charles Zamber are charged with six counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. Sulla is also charged with one count of money laundering. Sulla’s defense attorney, Birney Bervar, declined to comment. It’s unclear who represents Zamber. Businessman Rajesh Budhabhatti is charged with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Federal Defender Salina Kanai says her office represents Budhabhatti.

