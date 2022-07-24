Turkey’s Erdogan rails at Greece over Muslim minority rights

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is criticizing Greece for allegedly violating the terms of a settlement that has governed relations between the rivals for nearly a century. In a statement Sunday on the 99th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty, Erdogan accused Athens of undermining the rights of the Muslim minority in Greece’s Thrace region. The 1923 treaty was signed by the new Republic of Turkey to settle disputes with the Allies, including Greece, following World War I and the Turkish War of Independence. Ankara has recently complained that Greece has violated the treaty by militarizing the islands.

