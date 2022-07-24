Start your week smart: Monkeypox, NY Post, California wildfire, Zeldin, Pope Francis

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

The weekend that was

• The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak a global public health emergency.

• An editorial published Friday in the New York Post, owned by conservative Rupert Murdoch, An editorial in the New York Post said former President Trump is “unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.”

• A new California wildfire outside Yosemite National Park has burned nearly 12,000 acres and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

• The man accused of attempting to stab New York gubernatorial nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin on stage at a campaign event was arrested Saturday on a federal assault charge.

• Pope Francis left the Vatican today for a weeklong visit to Canada, where he’s set to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the abuse of Indigenous children in residential schools.

The week ahead

Monday

An otherwise quiet summer week begins with separate appearances in Washington, DC, by former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence is scheduled to address the conservative Heritage Foundation on Monday about his “Freedom Agenda” policy initiatives. Pence is thought to be actively exploring a 2024 presidential bid as he seeks to further distance himself from his old boss.

Tuesday

Trump, meanwhile, will speak on Tuesday at the America First Policy Institute’s two-day summit. It will be his his first trip back to the nation’s capital since leaving office on January 20, 2021.

Wednesday

The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on interest rates at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Economists are anticipating another rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point to curb inflation, but a full percentage point increase is not off the table given recent inflation data. If the Fed decides to make such a dramatic move, Wall Street could be in for a wild ride.

Thursday

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the man accused of opening fire on the Highland Park, Illinois, July Fourth parade, killing seven people and wounding dozens more. The suspect faces seven charges of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, which authorities said he carried out by climbing on the rooftop of a nearby business and firing more than 80 times only minutes after the parade started, sending spectators and participants running for safety.

Photos of the week

What’s happening in entertainment

Bey’s ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé’s new album comes out on Friday. Last week she shared a track list of 16 songs on “Renaissance,” that includes her already released single “Break My Soul,” as well as “Alien Superstar,” “Move,” “Virgo’s Groove,” “America Has a Problem” and “I’m That Girl.”

What’s happening in sports

LIV Golf at Trump National

The controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series heads to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday. LIV announced last week the 45 players that will compete, with three more golfers to be named “in the coming days.”

Quiz time!

Play me off

‘One Margarita, Two Margarita …’

