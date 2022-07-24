Painful weekend of border delays from UK into France

LONDON (AP) — Truck drivers and travelers seeking to cross from the U.K. into France faced major disruptions and long waiting times for a third day on the weekend that kicks off Britain’s summer holidays. Huge lines have formed since Friday at the Port of Dover for those taking car ferries across the English Channel and on roads leading to the Eurotunnel, which goes under the Channel to France. Eurotunnel said drivers were still facing a wait of at least 90 minutes Sunday for the railway shuttle. On Saturday, car drivers reported waits of 11 hours and some truck drivers were stuck in line for over 18 hours. British politicians blamed the French, who rejected the claim.

