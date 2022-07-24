Skip to Content
Hamlin becomes winningest driver at Pocono Raceway with 7

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin became the winningest driver at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. He won for the seventh time in his career and passed Jeff Gordon on the career list. Hamlin won for the third time this season and tied Tony Stewart on NASCAR’s career wins list with 49.  Hamlin held off JGR teammate Kyle Busch to reach victory lane. Busch finished second, followed by Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez.

