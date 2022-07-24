China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station

BEIJING (AP) — China has added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months. The Wentian laboratory was launched Sunday, and after 13 hours of flight, successfully docked at the station early Monday. The Wentian is designed for science and biology experiments and will be followed by a second laboratory due to be launched in October. Three astronauts who began a six-month stay at the space station last month oversaw the Wentian’s arrival and docking. Photos later showed them inside the expanded station.

