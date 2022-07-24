Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 4:54 pm

Brewers rally in 8th for wild 10-9 victory over Rockies

KEYT

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen’s tiebreaking, two-run double capped a two-out rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Rowdy Tellez hit a tying single before McCutchen hit the go-ahead double off Alex Colomé. The Rockies scored a run and put the tying run on first in the ninth before Josh Hader got the final out. Hunter Renfroe homered for the third straight day and Tyrone Taylor also went deep as the Brewers beat the Rockies for the eighth straight time.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-sports
ap news
KEYT
national
sports
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content