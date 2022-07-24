Bolsonaro kicks off presidential bid at party convention

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has made official his bid to run for reelection in October, giving him three months to close a double-digit gap in the polls to secure victory. The Liberal Party’s formal approval of Bolsonaro’s candidacy took place at its convention in a Rio de Janeiro stadium. The far-right president has effectively been campaigning for months, crisscrossing the country to drum up support and remind voters why they shouldn’t back his nemesis, leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro has sought to characterize the upcoming race as a battle between good and evil.

By DAVID BILLER and DÉBORA ÁLVARES Associated Press

