Astros start fast, batter Ray for 3-game sweep of Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and the Houston Astros roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners that completed a three-game sweep.Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle. The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break. Ray was tagged for six runs and 10 hits in three innings.

