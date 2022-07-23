Palestinians: Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank gun battle
By MAJDI MOHAMMED
Associated Press
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli police say troops and special forces on an arrest mission exchanged fire with armed Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Sunday. The local rescue service said at least two Palestinians were killed. Troops and police special forces exchanged fire for hours with Palestinian gunmen in a battle deep inside the Palestinian city of Nablus, according to Israeli police. Forces have been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank for months, in a bid to quell a spate of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis that has since subsided. Police said Israeli forces were unharmed.