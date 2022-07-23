Iraq submits complaint to UN against Turkey after attack

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Foreign Ministry says it’s filed a complaint to the U.N. Security Council, requesting an urgent session to discuss a deadly attack this week that Baghdad blames on Turkey. The ministry also says that Baghdad has recalled its chargé d’affaires from Ankara. Iraq’s parliament convened a session on Saturday to discuss Wednesday’s attack in Iraq’s northern, Kurdish-run region that killed nine people. Turkey says it’s targeting Kurdish militants who have waged a decadeslong insurgency against Ankara but denied it was behind Wednesday’s attack. The escalation threatens to further erode ties between the two countries.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.