Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Chinese man convicted of killing his former wife by setting her on fire has been executed in southwestern Sichuan province in a domestic violence case that had drawn national outrage. Tang Lu set his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform. The 30-year-old woman, known online as Lamu, died of her injuries a few weeks later. Lamu had offered a glimpse into her life in short videos and livestreams on the Chinese version of TikTok. Her sister said she suffered domestic abuse for years and decided to divorce her husband. The case drew widespread condemnation across China over the plight women face in abusive marriages.

