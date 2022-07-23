1 killed and several injured in shooting in downtown Renton, Washington, police say

By Tina Burnside and Claire Colbert, CNN

At least one person was killed and six others injured in a shooting in the Seattle suburb of Renton early Saturday morning, Renton Police said in a news release.

Police received several 911 calls about shots fired in downtown Renton just before 1 a.m., police said.

Residents told police that they heard the sounds of an argument, followed by a large number of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims with gunshot injuries, including one badly injured man. While attempting to treat the 32-year-old Tacoma man, police and fire personnel also encountered a large and agitated crowd, which forced them to move the man, Renton Police said.

The man later succumbed to his injuries; the six other victims suffered gunshot injuries of varying severity and were being treated at local hospitals, the release said.

Police have not determined what caused the argument that led to the shooting, and say they have not made any arrests. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Renton Police.

Renton is a city of around 106,000 people about a 12-mile drive southeast of downtown Seattle.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.