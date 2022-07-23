1 dead, 6 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man has been killed and six others wounded in a shooting that broke out early Saturday in the Seattle suburb of Renton. The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers responded after callers told police shortly before 1 a.m. that shots had been fired in the downtown area. Police say authorities were trying to treat a badly wounded 32-year-old Tacoma man while dealing with a large, agitated crowd. The man died. Police say six other people went to hospitals with gunshot injuries. Residents told police they heard an argument before the shooting but it’s unclear what led to the argument and no arrests have been made.

