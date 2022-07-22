Terror threat cancels Iranian opposition’s summit in Albania

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Iranian dissidents in Albania have canceled a summit following warning from local authorities on a possible terrorist threat. Some 3,000 Iranian dissidents from the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq live at Ashraf 3 camp in Manez, west of Albania’s capital, Tirana. They had planned to hold at the camp the Free Iran World Summit July 23-24 where tens of U.S. senators and congressmen and other former personalities from Western countries would take part to “call on the Biden administration to adopt a decisive policy against the Tehran regime.” They canceled the summit upon recommendations by the Albanian government, for security reasons, and due to terrorist threats and conspiracies.”

