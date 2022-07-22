Suspect pleads guilty in 2018 Vermont murder-for-hire case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 42-year-old Nevada man has pleaded guilty for his role in helping arrange the 2018 kidnapping and murder of a Vermont man stemming from a financial dispute. Aron Lee Ethridge entered the pleas Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington. During the 40-minute hearing, Ethridge admitted he helped hire a Colorado man who later traveled to Vermont and allegedly kidnapped and killed Gregory Davis. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend a 27-year prison sentence. The actual sentence, scheduled for December, will be up to the judge. Ethridge could be sentenced to life in prison.

