R. Kelly’s manager convicted of gunfire threat at theater

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s manager has been convicted of threatening gunfire was about to occur at a crowded Manhattan theater preparing to show a documentary about the singer’s sexual abuse of women and girls. The verdict in the case against Donnell Russell came Friday. In closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told jurors that evidence of his guilt was overwhelming. She said phone records proved a call in December 2018 to the small theater came from Russell’s Chicago home after he’d spent the day trying to stop the documentary from being shown. Defense attorney Michael Freeman said there wasn’t enough evidence to prove guilt.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.