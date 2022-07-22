Q&A: ODESZA returns with ‘The Last Goodbye’

NEW YORK (AP) — After a four-year hiatus, electronic duo Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills of ODESZA are back with “The Last Goodbye” — a dance-friendly record that nods to the friends and family who made them and continue to support them. Being pulled off the road during the pandemic, ODESZA used the time to self-reflect. The result is an album that is experimental but returns to the group’s sampling roots. Knight and Mills spoke to The Associated Press about the new album, the pressure creating a follow up after “A Moment Apart” received two Grammy nominations and their excitement to get back to touring.

