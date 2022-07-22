Libya’s west-based govt calls for stop to Tripoli clashes

CAIRO (AP) — One of Libya’s rival governments, based in the country’s capital, has called on militias to stop fighting, after clashes broke out in Tripoli overnight. The cause of the latest violence was not immediately clear, but divisions have sparked similar instances in the capital, Tripoli, in recent months. A spokesman for the city’s medical services said on Friday at least one local resident had been killed. Around 200 people were helped out of the area where the fighting occurred. It’s the latest violence to threaten the relative peace after nearly a decade of civil war, and comes as the country is in a political stalemate between two rival sets of authorities.

