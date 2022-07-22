Kenya court finds 3 policemen, 1 informant guilty of murder

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Three Kenyan policemen and an informant were found guilty Friday for the killing in 2016 of a human rights lawyer and two others. The court in the capital, Nairobi, acquitted a fourth officer of the charges, citing a lack of evidence. The killing of attorney Willie Kimani, taxi driver Joseph Muiruri and motorcycle taxi driver Josephat Mwenda sparked days of peaceful demonstrations and a job action by Kenyan lawyers demanding an end to the extra-judicial killings by police that some say are pervasive.

