Japan OKs preparation step for Fukushima plant water release

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s nuclear regulator has approved methods and facilities for the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea next year. Friday’s approval by the Nuclear Regulation Authority will enable Tokyo Electric Power Co. to start building necessary facilities ahead of the discharge. It came two months after a preliminary greenlight and a subsequent public reviewing process. TEPCO submitted the plan in December as a necessary step for the Fukushima Dai-Ichi’s ongoing decommissioning. The government and TEPCO plan to begin gradually releasing the treated water in spring 2023.

