Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A rural Colorado official known as the state’s most prominent election denier has surrendered to authorities amid allegations she violated terms of release as she waits for her trial on accusations of breaking into her county’s election system. Authorities say Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turned herself in at an Aspen jail Thursday night, was booked and released on bond. Authorities claim she violated bail conditions by contacting workers at the Mesa County elections office. Peters has echoed former President Donald Trump’s false 2020 false election theories. She is charged with allowing a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment in 2021.

