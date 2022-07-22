Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:39 am
Published 11:35 am

Cabrillo Pavilion extends services to 7 days a week

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cabrillo Pavilion is giving the community more days to enjoy its amenities in Santa Barbara.

The East Beach Bathhouse completed an extensive $20 million renovation last August.

Since then, the facility has only been open for 5 days a week.

Managers of the pavilion say this was due to limited staffing.

That's not the case anymore.

Even if you're visiting from outside the city, you can now purchase a one day pass any day of the week.

The newly renovated shower and locker facilities, multipurpose rooms for fitness, recreation programs, meetings and special events are all available on weekends as well.

Groups can rent out the upstairs event room for private gatherings.

People can pay per visit or purchase a monthly pass. 

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content