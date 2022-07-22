Cabrillo Pavilion extends services to 7 days a week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cabrillo Pavilion is giving the community more days to enjoy its amenities in Santa Barbara.

The East Beach Bathhouse completed an extensive $20 million renovation last August.

Since then, the facility has only been open for 5 days a week.

Managers of the pavilion say this was due to limited staffing.

That's not the case anymore.

Even if you're visiting from outside the city, you can now purchase a one day pass any day of the week.

The newly renovated shower and locker facilities, multipurpose rooms for fitness, recreation programs, meetings and special events are all available on weekends as well.

Groups can rent out the upstairs event room for private gatherings.

People can pay per visit or purchase a monthly pass.