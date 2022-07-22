Atlanta prosecutors plan to retry man who shot wife in SUV

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors say they will retry an Atlanta man in the high-profile shooting of his wife after Georgia’s Supreme Court recently overturned his murder conviction. The high court ruled last month that the jury should have had the option of convicting 79-year-old Claud “Tex” McIver of involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor charge. McIver was convicted in 2018 in the September 2016 shooting of his business executive wife, 64-year-old Diane McIver. The Fulton County District Attorney’s office said in a court filing Friday that they plan to retry McIver on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

