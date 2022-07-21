Skip to Content
Weekend cooling expected…

Pleasant weather conditions will continue along the coast Friday and throughout the weekend.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon are topping off in mid to upper 70s near the ocean and in the mid 90s to lower triple digits inland.

This weekend, high pressure currently centered over Arizona will gradually retreat to the east. As this shift happens, areas of gusty winds could develop. There is a decent chance of Sundowners over the western half of the Santa Ynez Range Friday and Saturday evening. We’ll let you know if there are any wind advisories issued.

Overall, temperatures should remain about 5 to 10 degrees cooler in most locations over the next few days as the morning marine layer pushes further east.

